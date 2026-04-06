Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel zombies, she-hulk

Marvel Zombies Season 2 Update; Winderbaum Wants More "She-Hulk"

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum teased how things were looking with Marvel Zombies Season 2 and made it clear that he wants more "She-Hulk."

Article Summary Brad Winderbaum teases exciting progress on Marvel Zombies Season 2, promising something never seen in the MCU.

First animatic of Marvel Zombies Season 2 described as "crazy" and packed with surprises for fans.

Winderbaum expresses strong interest in creating more seasons of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Despite online backlash, She-Hulk was one of Marvel's best performing shows with general audiences.

When it comes to keeping folks updated on how things are going over on the television and animation side of the MCU, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum does a pretty impressive job of making the rounds of podcasts on a regular basis. That was the case earlier today, when The Escape Pod dropped its latest episode. There's a whole lot to check out, so make sure you treat yourself to the entire interview (below), though two highlights stood out to us. First up, Winderbaum had some pretty exciting things to say about the second season of the animated series Marvel Zombies. Following that, he had an interesting point to make about the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – and how he would love to have more seasons.

Winderbaum on "Marvel Zombies": "I don't think it's a spoiler, but I saw the first animatic of the first episode of 'Marvel Zombies' season 2 this morning," Winderbaum shared, noting that "it was crazy." While there wasn't much that he could share specifically, he did tease that it "delivers not just on [the] zombies," but also on something they were able to pull off that hasn't been done in the MCU before.

Winderbaum on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law": The Marvel Studios executive makes two things very clear: he was a fan of "She-Hulk," and he would love to continue Jennifer Walters' story. "I would love to have the opportunity to make more 'She-Hulk,' honestly. We'll see," Winderbaum shared at one point – and not the first time he praised the series during the interview. The other note that hit our radar was the disconnect between social media, believing that the show was a failure, and the reality. "That's one of our best performing shows," Winderbaum offered, with the hosts (also "She-Hulk" fans) stunned by his comment. While the hardcore MCU fans online may have taken their shots at it, Winderbaum added that it hit well with general audiences.

Here's a look at Winderbaum's full interview with The Escape Pod (with the hosts also getting into the fifth and final season of The Boys near the end of the episode):

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