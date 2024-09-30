Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Returns Early 2025; Teaser: There's a Price to Be Paid

Set for early 2025, a Season 2 teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches warns there's a price to be paid for tapping into dark powers.

With production expected to get underway soon on the third season of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian– starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and casting looking pretty impressive for Anne Rice's The Talamasca, AMC's "Immortal Universe" is looking pretty good right now. And based on what we saw during the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, things are going to look even brighter in early 2025 when the second season of Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches – or should we say darker, based on the teaser you're about to see?

Here's a small tease of the price that will have to be paid for tapping into some pretty dark power – with AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches set to return for Season 2 early next year:

Dark power has a price.

The new season of #MayfairWitches is coming to AMC and AMC+ in 2025. pic.twitter.com/C3nnJBhPOG — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) September 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!