Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker

RJ Decker Faces a Tough Decision: Our S01E08 "Burn the Boats" Preview

Here's what's ahead with ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker, including a preview of tonight's episode, S01E08: "Burn the Boats."

Article Summary RJ Decker faces a game-changing decision as Emi wrestles with family secrets in episode 8, "Burn the Boats".

Sneak peeks and previews tease major twists and pivotal choices in tonight's episode.

Get a first look at episode 9, "Even Walls Fall Down," with teases of a showdown against Victor Ochoa.

Watch the latest trailers, behind-the-scenes clips, and discover what’s next for RJ and Emi on ABC’s hit crime drama.

We're back with our weekly pregame preview for the latest episode of ABC's Scott Speedman-starring RJ Decker. Tonight, RJ (Speedman) has a tough decision to make, while Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz) struggles with her family's secrets. With that in mind, we have an overview, trailer, behind-the-scenes look, and more for S01E08: "Burn the Boats." Following that, we have a look at the official overview for S01E09: "Even Walls Fall Down" – and that's all waiting for you below:

RJ Decker Season 1: S01E08 & S01E09 Previews

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 8: "Burn the Boats" – R.J. struggles with a difficult decision, while Emi must contend with her family's secrets.

RJ Decker Season 1 Episode 9: "Even Walls Fall Down" – After R.J. learns the truth about what happened on the fateful day Lucas stole his camera, he enlists his inner circle to help him take down Victor Ochoa.

Written by Rob Doherty (Elementary) and starring Scott Speedman, RJ Decker is a former newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series stars Scott Speedman as RJ Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's novel Double Whammy, ABC's RJ Decker is produced by 20th Television. Rob Doherty serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman are executive producers, Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces, and Scott Speedman is a producer.

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