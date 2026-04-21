Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: BECROWNED, Delivery Must Complete, Hallow Blade, Metamorphosis, MOTORSLICE, The Backworld, Top Hat Studios, Twinkle's Galactic Tour, Well Dweller

Everything Revealed During Top Hat Studios' Spring Showcase 2026

Top Hat Studios aired their Spring Showcase 2026 livestream today, showcasing several video games on the way from the publisher

Article Summary Top Hat Studios unveiled eight new games and updates in their Spring Showcase 2026 livestream event.

Highlights include Metamorphosis, Hallow Blade, and Motorslice, with new trailers and release dates revealed.

Playable demos announced for Well Dweller and The Backworld, featuring unique horror and metroidvania gameplay.

Additional reveals include Delivery Must Complete, Twinkle's Galactic Tour, and psychological horror Becrowned.

Top Hat Studios held a new presentation today showing off several titles from the studio and its partners, as they aired the Spring Showcase 2026. The company showed off eight different titles, as we got a look at several new trailers, release date announcements, demo drops, and a few other notes for people to check out. We have the full list of everything they revealed from the studio themselves, as you can watch the full stream above.

Metamorphosis

Top Hat Studios officially announced they are partnering with developer Luxan for Metamorphosis, a brutal 2D pixel art horror action game focused on exploration of a dead world using any tools at your disposal. You play as Aria, a nun branded a sinner, seeking absolution. Journey toward the Golden Star to reach the last paradise left in the world. The trailer highlights the game's intense focus on atmosphere, as Metamorphosis draws stylistic inspiration from stark contrasts and contradictions between timeless pseudo-religious imagery juxtaposed against decaying, futuristic analog technologies inside impossible megastructures, and an oppressive, imposing, deliberate use of color.

Hallow Blade

To mark developer Xekvera's newly revealed partnership with Top Hat Studios, a new trailer has been unveiled for Hallow Blade. A dark fantasy first-person action-adventure, players assume the role of a wanderer who forms a fateful, unbreakable bond with the Hallow Blade, an ancient, possessed sword that hungers for revenge – and souls. Focused on strategic, fast-paced first-person combat and deep exploration, you are tasked with overcoming the wrath of a cursed kingdom and its denizens. Hunt powerful foes and feed their souls to your weapon, as it evolves, unlocking new forms and abilities necessary in your journey to destroy the kingdom's curse.

Motorslice

In a brand-new trailer, Top Hat Studios and Regular Studio revealed that their parkour action-adventure game, Motorslice, will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Family on May 5, 2026. Set within the crumbling remains of a vast megastructure, a girl named "P" arrives with a single objective: destroy every machine inside. Armed with nothing but a chainsaw, she must bring this place down by any means necessary. Parkour through the ruins of a megastructure, climb massive bosses, and hunt down every piece of construction equipment in this slice-of-life game with immaculate vibes.

Delivery Must Complete

Announced in a new trailer, Top Hat Studios has added Yoyoyollie's Delivery Must Complete to their growing catalog of games. Blending style with speed at stratospheric heights, DELIVERY MUST COMPLETE is a cel-shaded aerial roguelike, mashing together the deep combos of character-action games with the breakneck intensity of arcade flight dogfighting. You're a Courier with one job: deliver a package through the heart of a chaotic warzone. Pilot your aircraft with reckless abandon, drift, boost, and blast your way through elite fighter squadrons, blimps, mechs, and even dragons. Along the way, unlock upgrades to make your plane even more powerful.

Twinkle's Galactic Tour

From the developer of the charming, PS1-style retro tribute game Frogun, Molegato and Top Hat Studios have released a new trailer for Twinkle's Galactic Tour, a vibrant 3D adventure styled in colorful, 90s low-poly anime aesthetics. The title is a 3D adventure game that infuses musical rhythm into its platforming core. Play as Twinkle, an aspiring singer, as she travels the galaxy rescuing her fans following a disaster at her debut concert. True to its musical core, the game uniquely syncs enemy movements, platforms, and items to the beat and melody of the soundtrack, creating a dynamic platforming experience.

The Backworld

During the surprise new trailer, Numor Games and Top Hat Studios announced that The Backworld has dropped a playable Steam demo — available now! A surreal, story-rich, horror RPG, The Backworld plunges players into a cosmic adventure where reality is crumbling. As you slip between dimensions, you'll explore over 100 diverse areas ranging from terrifying, liminal spaces to traditional JRPG-inspired fantasy worlds to horrors beyond your wildest imagination. Survival requires strategic decision-making; whether that means engaging in combat, sneaking past threats, or utilizing environmental hazards is up to you. Along the way, keep an eye on your sanity; your experiences with increasingly surreal horrors will affect your sanity and dynamically alter gameplay, causing characters to lose control or the player to experience hallucinations such as fake NPCs and UI glitches.

Well Dweller

In a highlight reveal from the showcase, a new trailer confirmed that a Well Dweller demo will launch on Steam on April 23, 2026. From the creator of indie hits Crypt Custodian and Islets comes Well Dweller, a new dark, bizarre, twisted fairy-tale metroidvania. Play as Glimmer – a tiny bird armed with a matchstick – who must burn the wicked queen to save his family before they become part of her royal gown. Venture forth into a whimsical but morbid fairy-tale landscape, and battle terrifying beasts whilst gaining new abilities to expand your world. Discover secrets, mysteries, and the riddles that rot in the underbelly of this wretched queendom.

Becrowned

13th Street Studio and Top Hat Studios released a new trailer for Becrowned, a psychological, surreal survival horror that blurs the line between medieval dark fantasy and rotting industrial horror. Players step into the shoes of Richard Torrance, a cold and rational man whose pursuit of happiness has led him into a bizarre, dark ages nightmare ruled by the seemingly absent "Omen Raven", and where his own fears seem to creep into reality from a distant past.

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