Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: 36 Cinema, One Spoon of Chocolate, RZA, Variance Films, wu tang clan

One Spoon Of Chocolate: RZA's New Film Drops a Red Band Trailer

One Spoon of Chocolate has been given a red band trailer, as the action thriller from RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan arrives on May 1, 2026

Article Summary RZA's new action thriller, One Spoon Of Chocolate, drops a gritty red band trailer ahead of its May 1, 2026 release

The long-anticipated film blends 70s kung-fu vibes with a sharp, modern satirical edge

Backed by 36 Cinema, Variance Films, and presented by Quentin Tarantino after Tribeca praise

Stars Shameik Moore, Paris Jackson, and RJ Cyler lead a cast battling corruption and violence

36 Cinema and Variance Films dropped the official red band trailer for the upcoming RZA-written and directed film, One Spoon of Chocolate. The film has been a long time coming, as the legendary member of the Wu-Tang Clan mentioned working on it clear back in 2012, with a concept finally in place and filming happening in 2024. The film premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival and received high praise, which led to Variance and Quentin Tarantino jumping on board to distribute and present the film.

This Ain't Your Typical Kung-Fu Film

The trailer shows off what feels like a kung-fu film from the 70s, with a lot of fighting between a local gang that seems to run the small town and a veteran/ex-con who is just looking to start a new life there. The film stars Shameik Moore, Paris Jackson, and RJ Cyler, and Harry Goodwins, with supporting cast Johnell Young, Michael Harney, Rockmond Dunbar, E'myri Crutchfield, Blair Underwood, Jason Isbell, and Isaiah Hill. Enjoy the trailer here as the film arrives on May 1, 2026.

About One Spoon of Chocolate

One Spoon of Chocolate follows Unique (Shameik Moore, "Dope" and voice of Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse films), a veteran and ex-convict seeking a fresh start in a small town. After an altercation with a gang of locals, he starts to suspect they may have something to do with the disappearance of young men in the area – including his cousin. As he digs for the truth, he finds himself the target of not only the gang, but the local sheriff's office, whose involvement in the disappearances may be even more sinister. Instead of waiting for his turn to be picked off, Unique and those closest to him (Paris Jackson, RJ Cyler) decide to fight back in this sharply satirical and stylish action thriller from the visionary leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

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