Posted in: ABC, NBC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Braff and Chalke Reveal What They Took from Original Series

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke discuss what they kept from their runs on the original series - and what was off limits.

It's been a long 25-year journey for Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke, who were then still trying to make a name for themselves when the Bill Lawrence series originally premiered on NBC in 2001. In addition to becoming best friends with co-star Donald Faison, they've also developed close relationships with the core ensemble even after the series' initial cancellation in 2010. With ABC reviving the series in 2026, which became the series home for seasons eight and nine, Braff and Chalke appeared at the season 10 panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles to share what they took from the original Sacred Heart set.

Scrubs Stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke on What They Took from the Original Set

Braff, who plays Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, told PEOPLE that he still has the "antlers from the original pilot," 'My First Day,' which was one of the show's first fantasy sequences. "If you remember, there's a fantasy in the original pilot where J.D. is a deer in headlights. And they were sculpted from foam, but they're amazing," he shared. "They look totally real, but they're foam, and I've had those for 25 years."

Chalke, who plays Dr. Elliot Reid, had a loftier goal in trying to snag Rowdy, the beloved stuffed dog who made his return in the revival season when Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) asked J.D. at his office, "What's with the emotional support corpse," before J.D. introduced him to the fan favorite, "That's Rowdy, be nice to him. He hasn't had a walk in 26 years." She said that she "tried to get Rowdy, but that was impossible. Rowdy was like super under lock and key." During Scrubs original run, J.D. and Turk (Faison) often involved Rowdy, who was purchased at a yard sale, in their antics, treating him like a real dog. With Rowdy off the table, Chalke admitted, "I kept my scrubs."

The revival saw the season eight happy ending of J.D. and Elliot's marriage end in divorce as the two dealt with the bitter fallout and eventually reconciliation while rediscovering their friendship. As the two reluctantly dealt with the prospect of dating again, Elliot found medical pilot Wes (Andy Ridings) and J.D. might be getting involved with Charlie (Rachel Bilson), whose grandmother was admitted at Sacred Heart, as the two met over chocolate at the hospital gift shop in the season one finale "My Celebration." There's no word on potential renewal from ABC. All 10 seasons of Scrubs, which also stars Judy Reyes, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, Amanda Morrow, Layla Mohammadi, David Gridley, Vanessa Bayer, X Mayo, Michael James Scott, and John C. McGinley, are available on Hulu.

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