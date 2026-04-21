Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E16: "Ticker" Preview: Hospital Hostage Crisis

A hostage crisis leads to a deadly dilemma in tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann & Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney, S03E16: "Ticker."

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E16 "Ticker" brings a tense hospital hostage crisis and a heart transplant dilemma.

The mysterious group "The Collective" intensifies its threat in the action-packed season arc.

Previews for episodes 17-20 tease drones, murder, and high-stakes confrontations with The Collective.

Michelle Mackey and team face impossible choices as danger escalates across Sydney and beyond.

We told you that "The Collective" would be making its presence known during the third season of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney – and that's just the beginning. Wait until you check out the overviews for the episodes still remaining this season. But first, we have an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, S03E16: "Ticker," where a hospital hostage crisis could force the team to make an impossible decision.

NCIS: Sydney S03E16 – Season 3 Finale Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 16: "Ticker" – Lives hang in the balance when a hospital ward is taken hostage, and the team must wrestle with an impossible dilemma: who is more deserving of a heart? Written by Christine Bartlett and directed by Jennifer Leacey.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 17: "Flight Club" – When a high-tech military drone kills a teenage girl, the team investigates whether the murderer is man … or machine. Written by Michael Miller and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 18: "Rough Diamond" – The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia's richest men, and lab-grown diamonds. Written by Morgan O'Neill, James Cripps & Jessica Tuckwell and directed by Catherine Millar.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 19: "Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 20: "Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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