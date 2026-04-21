Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: LL Cool J, NCIS

NCIS S23E17 "Reboot" Preview: LL Cool J's Sam Hanna Evens The Odds

The road to "New York" begins tonight when LL Cool J's Sam Hanna returns in CBS's NCIS S23E17: "Reboot" - here's our updated preview!

Article Summary LL Cool J's Sam Hanna returns in NCIS S23E17 "Reboot" to help the team in a high-stakes, power outage crisis.

Preview tonight's episode and upcoming storylines including S23E18 "Bad Impressions" and S23E19 "Deal with the Devil."

Sam Hanna's two-episode NCIS arc sets the stage for his move to the new spinoff, NCIS: New York, alongside Scott Caan.

Check out cast reactions and teases about NCIS: New York and its major franchise crossover potential.

Before he heads to the East Coast to join Scott Caan over on NCIS: New York, LL Cool J's Sam Hanna will be making his two-episode return to the "NCIS" universe tonight in S23E17: "Reboot" (and continuing through to next week's S23E18: "Bad Impressions"). Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's adventure, we also have overviews and images for S23E18: "Bad Impressions," S23E19: "Deal with the Devil," and the Season 23 finale, S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

NCIS S23E17 – S23E19 & Season 23 Finale Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 17: "Reboot" – With most of NCIS away and the mainframe shut down for a midnight upgrade, Kasie and a skeleton crew are left in a darkened building when someone begins hunting from inside. What starts as a routine reboot becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse through powerless hallways until an unexpected ally, Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), steps into the fight. Written by Scott Williams and directed by Lionel Coleman.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 18: "Bad Impressions" – The team races to help one of their own who has been framed for murder and caught in a widening conspiracy that could compromise national security. Written by Marco Schnabel and directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

In CBS's NCIS: New York, legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world. The series is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. Here's a look at what cast members from the original series, LL Cool J, and Caan had to share about the upcoming series:

'NCIS' stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray tease LL Cool J's return to the franchise and if they will crossover with the newest spinoff 'NCIS: New York': "We want to make sure that Tuesday night feels like a television event" #CBSFest pic.twitter.com/G8ZYoDxxCP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 17, 2026 Show Full Tweet

LL Cool J teases his new 'NCIS' New York spinoff at #CBSFest and explains why he loves playing Agent Sam Hanna after so many years More details about 'NCIS: New York' here: https://t.co/Uw1HUUVt70 pic.twitter.com/c8d1WuCAhc — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 16, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Scott Caan chats to Deadline at #CBSFest about his new 'NCIS: New York' character, who is quite different to his 'Hawaii Five-0' character Danny More details on 'NCIS: New York' here: https://t.co/Uw1HUUVt70 pic.twitter.com/ZoOE9PM3W8 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 16, 2026 Show Full Tweet

NCIS Season 23 Episode 19: "Deal with the Devil" – As a secret immunity deal threatens to let a man walk free, Parker fights to keep the case alive. But when his estranged sister (guest star Nancy Travis) suddenly appears – and buried family wounds resurface – the battle for justice becomes deeply personal. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 20: "Sons and Daughters" – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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