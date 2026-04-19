Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Showrunner, Wyle on Supriya Ganesh's Exit, Dr. Mohan's Future

The Pitt showrunner R. Scott Gemmill and star/EP Noah Wyle on Supriya Ganesh's Season 2 exit and Dr. Samira Mohan's future on the show.

Article Summary Supriya Ganesh exits The Pitt after two seasons as Dr. Samira Mohan for story-driven reasons

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill discusses the natural cast turnover in hospital dramas like The Pitt

Noah Wyle addresses the challenges and realism of rotation in The Pitt's ER cast

Creators hint at possible future for Dr. Mohan, leaving the door open for guest or recurring return if the storyline allows

Given the highly stressful nature of the medical profession and, adding to that, the additional stress of working in the emergency room, there are plenty of reasons why every character on The Pitt would want to leave, so turnover from each season would be expected. It's also a shame that we won't see some of the faces of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center when The Pitt returns for season three. Among them is Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan, who appeared in all 30 episodes in both seasons. The series announced her departure due to "story-driven reasons" before the season two finale, but doesn't completely close the door on a potential return. There have been plenty of characters in high-concept dramas who step back from the main cast to recurring or guest-starring roles. Creator R. Scott Gemmill spoke to Variety on Mohan's journey and future in season three and beyond.

The Pitt Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill on Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan's Departure and Future

The Pitt has no shortage of conflict, and Mohan was not only struggling to decide on a specialty as a fourth-year resident, but also having to reevaluate her relationship with her estranged mother, who's living her life getting married and going on a cruise, and dealing with the fallout from dealing with Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) who is undermining her capabilities from her panic attack and patient who got readmitted in further dire straits after he fled without a proper discharge previously, concerned about his insurmountable medical costs. By the season finale, Mohan told Robby, "Maybe I will go into geriatrics," as the two hash out their differences before Robby decides to finally go on his soul-searching motorcycle ride sabbatical.

As far as the decision for Ganesh to move on, Gemmill said, explaining the process of the rotational nature of the show, "We're still trying to figure that out ourselves. But we'll definitely see some new faces. That's part of the fun of the show — seeing people cycle through." As far as what it can mean for Mohan, "I don't know. I don't think so, but you never know," he said, regarding a return. "If there's a good reason and a good story or if the show demands it, if the storylines demand it, for sure. We're still in some of the early stages of figuring out Season 3."

Rotational casts are something that Wyle is used to, given his breakout role on NBC's ER. "It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show because as writers we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically," he said. "Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously, Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning. Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we're going to miss her."

Gemmill added, "Unfortunately, the way the medical profession works, you come in, you learn, you move on, and we want to try and be as truthful to that process as possible. So we're going to turn over our cast. But I think it's a great launching pad for people, and that's the best we can do." Both seasons of The Pitt, which also stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Deaden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Sepideh Maofi, and Ayesha Harris, are available on HBO Max.

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