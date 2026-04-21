Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Infinity Ward, Raven Software, zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Releases Season 03 Reloaded Zombies Trailer

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has a bunch of new content on the way for Zombies, with a few throwbacks

Article Summary Season 03 Reloaded transports Zombies players to the eerie Norwegian town of Totenreich.

Battle undead with the new Wild Fire Field Upgrade, burning and slowing enemies for tactical advantage.

The classic 1911 pistol returns to Zombies with powerful Pack-a-Punch rocket-firing upgrades.

Ultra-Rarity Legacy Weapons debut in Mystery Boxes, offering stats rivaling Wonder Weapons.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software will be taking the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 back in time for Season 03 Reloaded. Serving as the mid-season update for the game, players will be sent back to their alternative version of World War II, as they head to a Norwegian fishing town called Totenreich. Players will also see the return of a favorite weapon, as well as some other additions to the title. Enjoy the cinematic trailer above as the content will launch on April 30, 2026.

Go Back To The Past For Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Mid-Season Zombies Update

Welcome to Totenreich: A remote Norwegian fishing town trapped in time after Group 935 experiments warped the entire island into the Dark Aether. Prepare to uncover what went so very, very wrong here when Season 03 Reloaded arrives.

New Field Upgrade: Wild Fire (Mid-Season) A fierce gout of flame spreads from the user, burning the undead caught in the blast radius both instantly and over time, slowing down foes to varying degrees while granting the user a modest increase in their movement speed. Expect more details and a full Augment list in the Season 03 Reloaded Blog.

Classic Weapon: 1911 Pistol (In-Season) The iconic pistol is back in Zombies! You'll definitely be able to sally forth with this classic once you unlock its true potential via Pack-a-Punch improvements. (Yes, they fire explosive rockets!) For more information on the 1911, check the Weapons Detail section of this Blog (below). Ultra-Rarity Legacy Weapon (Mid-Season) Then, starting in mid-season, expect the first Legacy Weapon to be added to Mystery Boxes across the Dark Aether as an Ultra Rarity monster with stats rivaling a Wonder Weapon! These will be rare rewards from the Mystery Box, and the only way to get an Ultra-Rarity weapon outside of Cursed. More to come in the future…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!