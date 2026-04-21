Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

Our NCIS: Origins: S02E16: "Who's Gonna Drive You Home?" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S02E16 "Who’s Gonna Drive You Home?", and our look at the season finale.

Article Summary Gibbs faces personal turmoil as his father Jackson makes a surprise visit in NCIS: Origins S02E16.

Tensions rise between Gibbs’ work on a case with Lala and his long-distance relationship with Diane.

Episode 17 centers on a car bomb at NIS headquarters and reveals more about Franks’ backstory.

The season finale threatens the Camp Pendleton office as the team's future hangs in the balance.

As if having to deal with some serious overlaps between his personal and professional lives, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) gets a very unexpected guest on tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Origins: his father, Jackson (Robert Taylor). We've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S02E16: "Who's Gonna Drive You Home?" for you to check out below – along with images and overviews for the season's final two episodes:

NCIS: Origins S02E16 – S02E17 & Season 2 Finale Previews

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 16: "Who's Gonna Drive You Home?" – While Gibbs and Lala grow closer on a case, Gibbs' long-distance relationship with Diane is further tested by the arrival of an unexpected guest: Gibbs' father, Jackson (Robert Taylor). Written by Ron McGee and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 17: "Rule 13" – Wheeler takes command when a car bomb goes off outside NIS headquarters. Also, the truth about Franks' distaste for lawyers is revealed. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal, Jai Jamison & Ryan Lee and directed by Jessica Lowrey.

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 18: "Hollywood Ending" – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future. Written by Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Niels Arden Oplev.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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