Mayfair Witches Season 3 Production Begins; Michiel Huisman Joins Cast

Production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is underway, with Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, Echo 3) joining the cast.

Michiel Huisman joins the cast as Michael, a carpenter whose life unravels after meeting Rowan Mayfair.

Betsy Brandt will appear as new series regular Katherine, with further character details to come.

Season 3 will explore Salem’s witchcraft history and introduce new spellbound families to the series.

Who's in the mood for some casting and production news for Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches? Earlier today, the "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" series announced on social media that production on the third season was officially underway. In addition, Variety is reporting that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast in the series regular role of Michael. Based on the report, Michael is "a carpenter who built an inn that he runs himself. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario)." Previously, we learned that Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) had joined the cast as a series regular named Katherine, though no additional details on her character were released.

Here's a look at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of the story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when the news was announced earlier this year. "Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Spalding shared, "I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." Schnauz added, "I'm incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I've done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we're hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show."

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem – the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.

