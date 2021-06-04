Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Images: This Time, It's A War

Last month, the faithful followers of global streaming sensation La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) learned when the fifth and final season's run is set to begin. The upcoming 10-episode fifth season will be split into two "volumes"- with the first premiering on September 3 and the second on December 3. To celebrate the news, Netflix released a date announcement teaser video that gave viewers everything they needed to know about what's to come. And what's to come is much more than just a fight- it's a war. Because La Resistencia is back. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) have joined the ensemble cast of the Alex Pina-created series (filmed in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal). Now here's a look at the newest set of preview images released earlier today, followed by another look at the announcement video as well as an overview of the show's final run.

Here's a look back at the official date announcement teaser released by the streaming service last month for Money Heist (La Casa de Papel):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist: Part 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FhmnB6SwBc)

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

Silvestre and Criado join a cast that includes Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more. Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo are set to direct.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Money Heist | Series trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVzSKOpEdYU&feature=youtu.be)

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement about Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive produces alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.

