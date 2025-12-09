Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Getting an AI Assist? Our S23E08: "Stolen Moments" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S23E08: "Stolen Moments," with the team getting a "unique" new member.

Article Summary NCIS introduces an AI chatbot as a new team "member" in season 23, episode 8, "Stolen Moments."

The team investigates a shooting outside the vice president's residence with AI tech in the mix.

Check out previews, image galleries, trailers, and sneak peeks for tonight's can't-miss episode.

Written by Jesse Stern & Brian Dietzen, directed by Diana Valentine, the episode features high-stakes and new tech twists.

Welcome back to another week of new episodes from CBS's "NCIS" universe. In NCIS S23E08: "Stolen Moments," the team gets a very interesting new member to help them with their investigation into a man who was shot by the Secret Service outside the vice-president's home. We don't want to spoil it, but you'll learn a lot more about what tonight's episode has to offer when you check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks waiting for you below.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 8: "Stolen Moments" Preview

NCIS Season 23 Episode 8: "Stolen Moments" – When a man is shot by the Secret Service outside the vice president's official residence, NCIS is aided in the case by a new member of the team: an AI chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice. Written by Jesse Stern & Brian Dietzen and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!