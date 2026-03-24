Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: origins

NCIS: Origins Returns Tonight with S02E12: "The Gambler": Our Preview

With a new episode of CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins set to hit tonight, here's our updated preview for S02E12: "The Gambler."

Article Summary NCIS: Origins S02E12 "The Gambler" airs tonight on CBS, starring Austin Stowell as young Gibbs.

Mary Jo faces a transfer as she tackles a double Marine murder with help from an old friend.

Catch the official episode synopsis, trailers, and multiple sneak peeks for tonight's show.

Get ready for twists and tough choices in a pivotal episode with high stakes for the team.

Welcome back to another Tuesday night filled with a whole lot of "NCIS" goodness. That brings us to CBS's Austin Stowell-starring NCIS: Origins, as we take a look at what S02E12: "The Gambler" has to offer. Could we be getting ready to say goodbye to Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie)? Could be, if the NIS Regional Director gets their way. Meanwhile, Mary Jo enlists the help of an old friend for an assist in a case involving two dead Marines. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter:

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 12 "The Gambler" Preview

NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 12: "The Gambler" – When the NIS Regional Director tries to transfer Mary Jo, she reconnects with an old friend from Atlantic City to help investigate the roadside deaths of two Marines. Story by André Jacquemetton & Maria Jacquemetton, with a teleplay by André Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton & Gina Lucita Monreal. Directed by Lionel Coleman.

CBS's NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in the early '90s, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. Season two delves deeper into the unstoppable NCIS Camp Pendleton team, led by the legendary Mike Franks, as well as Gibbs' early career as a special agent, and reveals the fate of Lala after last season's devastating car crash. Facing new threats, higher stakes and defining moments that shape their professional and personal lives, one fact is certain: This team always has each other's backs. The series also stars Mariel Molino (Lala Dominguez), Kyle Schmid (Mike Franks), Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes), Diany Rodriguez (Vera Strickland), and Caleb Foote (Bernard "Randy" Randolf).

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