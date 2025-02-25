Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: "Reacher" Spinoff Welcomes 5 Series Regulars to Cast

Greyston Holt, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Matthew Del Negro & Damon Herriman have joined Maria Sten-starring "Reacher" spinoff Neagley.

Article Summary Maria Sten leads new "Reacher" spinoff, "Neagley," with filming underway.

New cast members include Greyston Holt and Adeline Rudolph.

Sten discusses the quick production pace and her excitement.

The spinoff delves into Neagley's personal and professional life.

The word went out directly from Maria Sten last week that the spinoff series from Prime Video's hit Alan Ritchson-starring adaptation of Lee Child's "Reacher" novels focusing on her character, Frances Neagley, was getting ready to start filming. Now, courtesy of an exclusive report from Variety, we're learning who some of the series regulars are who will be making up Neagley's universe. The upcoming series Neagley sees Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole.

Neagley: Maria Sten Offers Talks "Reacher" Spinoff Series

"We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow," Sten shared during an interview with Collider from last week when asked for a production update. "They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting."

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

In terms of what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

