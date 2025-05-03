Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court Season 3 Finale Trailer Offers a Bit More Simon Helberg

As we continue formulating our "theory" about Simon Helberg's appearance, here's the official Season 3 finale trailer for NBC's Night Court.

As we've been saying all week, there is a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to the one-hour, two-episode Season 3 finale of NBC's Night Court. Between "Funnest Judge in the City" and "A Decent Proposal," we have guest appearances from the amazing Marsha Warfield (returning as Roz), as well as Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen. We've even got more famous faces from "The Big Bang Theory" universe, with Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister, Missy Cooper, on the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon) starring as Shelby, a teenage runaway who is inclined to marry her soulmate (an homage to the Michael J. Fox episode from the original series). But it's Melissa Rauch's on-screen reunion with Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) that has us the most excited – and also really, really curious. We know his character's name is Spencer – but beyond that, we've only seen one official image and one behind-the-scenes image. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for the finale, and while it's not much, we do get to see a bit more of Helberg's Spencer (even a little movement, especially after John Larroquette's Dan Fielding asks Rauch's Judge Abby Stone who he is).

"The season finale of #NightCourt goes out with a BANG reuniting with the genius of Simon Helberg! This special 2 episode finale event crosses the Big Bang Theory universe even further with the Young Sheldon's phenomenal [Raegan Revord] paying tribute to the classic Michael J. Fox teen runaway episode from the OG Night Court, as well as the absolutely incredible [Michael Urie] and the icon that is the amazing [Marsha Warfield] Don't miss an hour of fantastic comedy, spectacular guest stars and a jaw dropping surprise this TUESDAY on @nbc starting at 8:00/7:00c!" read the caption to Rauch's Instagram post, which also included a look at the finale promo trailer:

Night Court S03 Finale: "Funnest Judge in the City" & "A Decent Proposal"

Night Court Season 3: "Funnest Judge in the City" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) suspects the courthouse's new "fun judge" (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs (Lacretta) must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

Night Court Season 3: "A Decent Proposal" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they've become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby's world upside down.

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

