Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: OMITB, Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building Set for Season 6, Heads to London

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building will be back for Season 6 - and it's heading to London!

While we're not going to drop any spoilers about the fifth season finale (for now), we can happily report that Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez-starring hit series Only Murders in the Building will be back for a sixth season. And while it might be a bit too soon to offer details on what's ahead, we know that it will involve Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) heading to London.

If you've seen the Season 5 finale, you know that a new victim is in play and that the connection overseas was established—now, let the speculation begin! Here's a look at the social media announcement that went out earlier today:

After their beloved doorman Lester dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond, where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

Joining Martin, Short, and Gomez for the fifth season was Michael Cyril Creighton, along with guest stars Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler, and others.

Produced by 20th Television, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, and JJ Philbin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!