Ozark Season 4: Netflix Rounds Out Cast for Series Finale Season

With the fourth season of the award-winning Jason Bateman/Laura Linney-starring crime-drama Ozark set to wrap up its series run with an extended 14-episode final season (split into two, seven-episode half-seasons), we're learning who else will be joining the Byrdes as they climb to even greater heights- or come crashing down in a bloody ball of fire. Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41) and Adam Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street) are joining the season's cast as series regulars, while Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) and Damian Young (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) have been upped to series regulars. Additionally, Bruno Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge), CC Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective), and Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Tommy) are joining the series in recurring roles.

Herrera will play Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel. Rothenberg's Mel Sattem is a cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won't rest until he unravels the truth. Solis plays Omar Navarro and Young portrays Jim Rettelsdorf. Bichir will recur as Navarro's Priest. Navarro's confessor and confident, he works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most. Castillo's Sheriff Leigh Guerrero is a Missouri law enforcement officer who refuses to play on anyone's terms but her own. Lenk's Clare Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgement is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power.

Tracing the Byrdes' rise and (possible) fall from their suburban life in Chicago to their deadly criminal enterprise life in the Ozarks, Marty and Wendy have gone from basic money-laundering to running a Mexican drug cartel's most profitable operations. But with the blood they've shed and the enemies they've made, is there any way this story can end well and not in a morgue? Joining Bateman and Linney are Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Bryde, Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stems from Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital. Bateman, Dubuque, Williams, and showrunner Mundy executive produce.