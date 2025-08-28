Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Chooses The Road Not Taken: Season 2 "Weeks Ahead" Trailer

Here's a look at the Season 2 "Weeks Ahead" trailer released for writer/director James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker.

Article Summary Get an early look ahead at HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2 with the "Weeks Ahead" trailer just released.

James Gunn teases Episodes 6-8 as being something really special.

Peacemaker faces fallout from dimension-hopping while Economos gets a new handler this week.

Spot clues and easter eggs hidden throughout the new trailer for what's coming next this season.

As much as we're looking forward to what writer/director James Gunn and HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker has in store for us this week with S02E02: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird," we can't stop thinking about Episodes 6-8. Why? Because Gunn, Steve Agee, and a whole lot of other folks have been talking up those final three episodes as being epic and game-changing. So, when DC Studios chooses to release a new teaser previewing what's still to come this season, how can you not watch it a couple of dozen times for any clues or easter eggs? This week, Economos (Agee) has a new handler to deal with, while Peacemaker has to figure out how to deal with the fallout from his dimension-hopping. As for what comes after that? Take a look…

Here's a look at the "Weeks Ahead" trailer that was released earlier today, with the next chapter of HBO Max and DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2 set to hit tonight:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

