Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker Season 2 Ep. 3 Playlist: Ozzy Osbourne, Ammotrack & Shining

James Gunn released the official playlist for HBO Max and DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve."

Article Summary James Gunn unveils the official playlist for Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3

Featured tracks include "Break It Out" by Ammotrack, "Dreamer" by Ozzy Osbourne, and "Animal" by Shining

Episode 3, "Another Rick Up My Sleeve," is directed by Greg Mottola and written by Gunn

Catch the exciting "Weeks Ahead" trailer for a sneak peek at the action and drama still to come

With a new episode of DC Studios, HBO Max, and writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2 set to hit screens this week, we've already gotten a look at what's ahead with the release of the episode trailer for S02E03: "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" (directed by Greg Mottola and written by Gunn). Now, Gunn is taking care of the musical side of things with a look at his playlist for this week's chapter: "Break It Out" by Ammotrack, "Dreamer" by Ozzy Osbourne, and "Animal" by Shining.

Here's a look at the "Weeks Ahead" trailer that was released earlier this week, with the second chapter of HBO Max and DC Studios' Peacemaker Season 2 currently streaming:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!