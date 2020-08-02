Perry Mason Likes His Martini Stirred, Not Shaken; Chapter Seven Look

We're really going to miss these weekly "virtual bartender visits" from HBO's Perry Mason and The Educated Barfly, but thankfully we have a few more rounds of Prohibition Era-appropriate cocktails to go before the Matthew Rhys (The Americans)-starring series wraps up its first season run. With things getting righteously more intense this week (as you'll see in a few minutes), it seemed like a good time to go over a quality Martini. Make sure to stock up on gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, and an orange twist- and unlike James Bond? Mason apparently takes his Martini shaken. Here's a look at how to bring this simple yet devastating drink to life (with the recipe below), followed by an overview and promo for "Chapter Seven":

Perry Mason Season 1, Episode 7: "Chapter Seven": Hoping to expose the hidden link between the Radiant Assembly's staggering debt and Charlie's ransom, Mason (Matthew Rhys) puts Herman Baggerly (Robert Patrick) on the stand. Sister Alice (Tatiana Maslany) faces mounting pressure from the church elders about her promises for a "resurrection." Strickland loses track of a key witness, while Drake's (Chris Chalk) detective work opens a new avenue in the case. Written by Howard Korder, and directed by Tim Van Patten.

HBO's Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star. Executive producers include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Matthew Rhys producing. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.