Perry Mason: Tatiana Maslany's Sister Alice Not Returning for Season 2

While season one cast members Eric Lange (Detective Holcomb) and Justin Kirk (Hamilton Berger) were officially promoted to series regulars for the second season of HBO's Matthew Rhys-starring Perry Mason, TV Line has confirmed one prominent name who will not be back. Tatiana Maslany's (She-Hulk, Orphan Black) Sister Alice will not be a part of the second season storyline, with an HBO rep stating that the character's "arc came to an end as planned in the Season 1 finale." While the news may not come as a huge surprise to viewers of the award-winning series, both Maslany and executive producer Susan Downey both implied shortly after the first season wrapped that there was more to Sister Alice's story to be told.

HBO's Perry Mason also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's creative and driven legal secretary; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

Lange's Detective Holcomb is a commanding force as a homicide detective within the LAPD, a master of intimidation with a knack for getting his way without regard for proper procedure. Kirk's Hamilton Berger is a future nemesis to Rhys's Perry Mason. Though not yet the district attorney, Berger is a rising lawyer in the DA's office who found himself surprisingly entangled in Mason's big case and became an unlikely friend to the man who will become his greatest foe. Maslany's Sister Alice McKeegan was the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country.

Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, and Robert Patrick also star. Executive producers include Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and director Timothy Van Patten. Aida Rodgers co-executive produces, with Matthew Rhys producing. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the series is based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.