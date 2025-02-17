Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Preview: Neagley's Concerned; Ep. Titles Released

In this sneak peek at Reacher Season 3, Neagley's concerned about Jack's newest case. Plus, we have a look at the season's episode titles.

In three days, the first three episodes of the third season (wow, that's a lot of threes) of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels will hit our screens – "Persuader," "Truckin'," and "Number 2 with a Bullet." We know that because of a very handy bit of key art released by the streaming service that offers the season's release schedule as well as the episode titles. Following that, we have a sneak peek that sees Jack reaching out to Maria Sten's Neagley for some help – but Neagley becomes concerned when Jack turns down an offer to come help him out.

Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released over the weekend – followed by a look at what else we know about Season 3:

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!