Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Star Teases "Spectacular" Jack/Paulie Fight Scene

"The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters had promising things to say about the fight scene between Paulie and Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in Season 3.

Article Summary Olivier Richters teases an epic fight scene with Alan Ritchson's Jack in Reacher Season 3.

Richters, "The Dutch Giant," faces off as Paulie, a significant threat to Reacher.

The intense training for the Reacher vs. Paulie scene promises a spectacular showdown.

Season 3 adaptation of Lee Child's Persuader features new and returning cast members.

With only nine days to go until the third season of Prime Video's Alan Ritchson-starring series adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novels premieres, we're taking a break from the preview images to check in on what one of the newest (and biggest) additions to the Season 3 cast. "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters plays Paulie, the bodyguard for Anthony Michael Hall's businessman Zachary Beck – and the first major threat that Jack (Ritchson) has faced that has him outsized one-on-one. If you're expecting that to lead to an epic smackdown between the two, you would be right.

"The effort they put into Reacher versus Paulie is astonishing," Richters shared with Empire during a recent interview. "We might be a little bit immortal in the fight because it continues for so long." The two put in a ton of extra personal training and stunt work – and Richters believes it shows on the screen. "I'm not going to say we're going to win an Oscar for the fight scene, but it's going to be spectacular," Richters added. But behind the scenes, Richters couldn't have more respect and admiration for the streaming series star. "I said to [Alan] as a joke, but it's kind of true that he's really Reacher in real life," added Richters. "He has so many lines to learn, he has to perform, he has to eat continuously, he has to show up for the fight training after filming all day. It's inhuman what he does. It's a level I can only dream of."

Reacher Season 3: Some Things You Should Know…

Back in January 2024, we learned that the third season would be tackling Lee Child's seventh novel, 2003's Persuader, with Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. In February, we learned that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy were joining Ritchson and the returning Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) during the currently-in-production season. Hall's Zachary Beck is a formidable & successful businessman – and a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard – who owns a rug import company that Reacher believes is a cover for some shady dealings. Cassidy's Susan Duffy is an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.

In March 2024, we learned that Brian Tee had joined the cast in the series regular role of Quinn. A physically imposing and intimidating character, Quinn was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army whom Reacher (Ritchson) investigated a decade prior when he sold military secrets to hostile nations. In addition, Johnny Berchtold was cast in the series regular role of Richard Beck, a sensitive and artistic college student who lost his mother when he was young and is the only son of businessman Zachary Beck (Hall). Five years ago, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.

Roberto Montesinos' series regular Guillermo Villanueva is a DEA agent on the verge of retirement who has served as the mentor and father figure of Agent Susan Duffy (Cassidy). Paunchy with bad knees and a good-natured sense of humor, Villanueva loves and cares about Duffy – even though they bust each other's chops all the time. Daniel David Stewart's recurring Steven Elliot is a clean-cut rookie DEA agent – a lovable guy who's fresh-faced, new to the job, and still learning. In addition, we learned that "The Dutch Giant" Olivier Richters (Black Widow, Borderlands) has joined the cast as Paulie – one of Beck's bodyguards and 7 feet, 2 inches of trouble for Jack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!