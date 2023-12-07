Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, amazon, jack reacher, lee child, prime video, Reacher

Reacher Season 3 Update Sees Alan Ritchson Smiling Through & More

Reacher star Alan Ritchson checked in during Season 3 filming (yes, you read that correctly) to share a look at how things are going so far.

It's not like December wasn't already going to be a good month for fans of Prime Video and writer & showrunner Nick Santora's Alan Ritchson-starring Reacher. By mid-month, the series would be back with its eagerly-anticipated second season. But Ritchson had some good news to share ahead of a sneak preview of Season 2. Not only was the series returning for a third season, but Ritchson announced the news from the Season 3 set – meaning that filming was already underway. And we didn't have to wait long for Ritchson to start sharing some insights from the set – two of which we have waiting for you below…

Here's a look at how things are coming together for the third season of Reacher – from Ritchson choosing the "smile" approach to interior night shoots to the actor giving us a chance to check out Film/TV Make-Up Artist Kat Crisp in action working their magic:

With the second season set to be unleashed on December 15th, here's Ritchson announcing the good news about the third season before offering us a look at what's ahead with Reacher Season 2:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released at the beginning of November – followed by a rundown of what we know about the second season so far:

A Look at What We Know About Amazon's Reacher Season 2

Based on bestselling author Lee Child's 11th book in the series (Bad Luck and Trouble), Reacher sets out to find answers (and a lot of revenge) when members of his old military unit turn up dead. Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (The Sandman), and Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) have joined the cast as series regulars for the second season. In addition, Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner) are set to guest star. Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley, with Shaun Sipos playing David O'Donnell. Now here's a look back at Ritchson's Instagram post announcing the start of filming for the second season (that feels like it was a long, long time ago):

Swan's Karla Dixon served with Reacher in the Army's unit of Special Investigators. She's an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is. Kingsley's A.M. is what Homeland Security calls a "ghost;" he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he'll work for the highest bidder. Patrick's Shane Langston is a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor. Lombardozzi's Guy Russo is a tough NYPD detective who's investigating a case that involves several of Reacher's former Army cohorts. Olsson's Saropian is a brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher's old elite military squad. Blacker's Hortense Fields is a Lt. Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher's Elite 110th – Special Investigator's Unit. Sapienza's Marsh is a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

As previously reported, the rest of Reacher's former Special Investigator Task Force includes Bilyk as Calvin Franz, McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Morales as Manuel Orozco, Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Kook-Chun as Tony Swan. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television & Paramount TV Studios, with Child also serving as an executive producer with showrunner Nick Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, and Adam Higgs, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

