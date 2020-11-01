Renee Young's Upcoming Cookbook is Already an Amazon Bestseller

Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously is the upcoming cookbook by Renee Paquette, formerly known during her time in WWE as Renee Young. The book, which just went up for pre-order on Amazon this week and is described as "a cookbook for quirky home cooks looking to impress friends and family with a fancy meal, delicious cocktails, and intoxicating conversation," has already hit #1 on Amazon in the Cocktails and Mixed Drinks category.

Here's the official description of the book.

Television personality Renee Paquette brings passion, experimentation, and an overly confident-in-the-kitchen attitude to home cooking. When she's not traveling around the world for work, she loves to stay within the confines of her home and Instagram-Live her experiences, cooking up mouth-watering, house-transforming meals for friends, family, neighbors…and all of their dogs. She thinks nothing of toiling over a hot stove while also providing sweet, cozy ambiance for anyone who walks through the door. Whether you're hosting over the holidays, planning an anniversary dinner, or just feel like throwing back some cocktails and lining your belly with carbs, Renée's got you covered.

When the book hit Amazon, Paquette was still in denial about the whole thing, tweeting, "Holy shit!!! I can't even believe this is a real thing. I legit have tears in my eyes Pleading face So much love and work and endless cooking and re-testing of recipes, but the pre-order is available for my cookbook Messy In The Kitchen. Follow your dreams, y'all." And that was before the preorders started rolling in, prompting her to tweet, "Welp, off to cry happy tears into my tea and Halloween candy. Love you guys a bunch. Seeing all of the pre-orders has truly made my year!"

