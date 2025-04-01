Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: More Season 8 Details; April Fool's Day Images, Recap

With the series returning on May 25, here's what else we learned about Rick and Morty: Season 8 from Adult Swim's April Fool's Day broadcast.

Did you really think that Adult Swim would forget about April Fool's Day? If you're a Rick and Morty fan, then you walked away from the midnight broadcast with a big smile on your face. The biggest headline-grabber was the announcement that the dimension-hopping duo would be returning for Season 8 on Sunday, May 25, at 11 pm ET/PT. Of course, that wasn't all. A sneak peek of the new season finds Rick and Morty apparently dealing with a serious Easter Bunny/egg issue – one that's drawn the attention of some cloaked religious folks with cross-guns, and they are not happy.

Here's a look at the official season overview: "'Rick and Morty' is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

But with this being April Fool's Day, there was no way that was going to be rolled out like these things usually are – oh, no! Viewers who tuned in on Monday night were treated to "The Rick and Morty Playhouse Players Present: Portal People," a 22-minute anthology special featuring fan-favorite moments from the animated series re-told through an Adult Swim lens of absurd, live-action, theater-based genres.

"We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of 'Rick and Morty,' especially if you are well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "For the rest of you, we're glad you now know when Season Eight is starting, so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season of television." Here's a look at what went down when April Fool's Day hit:

In March, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

