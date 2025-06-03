Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3 Trailer: The Citadel Lives?!?

Rick and Morty get caught up in some fallout from the Citadel in Adult Swim Europe's trailer for S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly."

The season opener focused on the impact of family-inflicted trauma, while last weekend's second episode offered a fun, action-packed look at two dudes trying to do right as fathers in the best ways they know how. So, how are things looking heading into this Sunday night's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8? Based on the episode trailer below (released by the fine folks over at Adult Swim Europe) for S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly," it appears the Citadel isn't quite done being a thorn in the side of our dimension-hopping duo. It seems a plan is underway to bring back the Citadel – and in the clip below, we get a look at what happened to all of those cloned Mortys when the Ricks were sent back to their proper places. In addition, series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder discuss how the fallout from Rick Prime will impact this season.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 3: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 3: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly" – Some guys wanna rebuild the citadel, broh; seems like a bad idea, broh; yeehaw stuff, broh. Written by Albro Lundy, James Siciliano, and Michael Kellner.

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

