Rick and Morty Season 8: Some Random Thoughts on S08E02: "Valkyrick"

After a strong opener, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returned tonight with Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick." Here's a look at what went down...

After last week's season opener offered an interesting and pointed look at the impact Rick (Ian Cardoni) can have on Morty (Harry Belden) and Summer (Spencer Grammer), the PTSD "burns" that come with flying too close to the burning sun that is Rick Sanchez, and just how much Summer is becoming more like her grandfather, we're back with some random, real-time thoughts on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, S08E02: "Valkyrick." This week, it looks like Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) will be forced to spend some "quality time" with Rick after a mission goes south. In addition (based on some early preview images released before the season), we know that Beth and Jerry (Chris Parnell) will also be coming into play. With that in mind, here's a look at what was going on inside our brains as the episode rolled along:

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick" Real-Time Thoughts

While we're hoping it doesn't need to be said, just in case it does? Sarah Chalke rules. Here's the thing. The entire voice cast does amazing work – that goes without saying. But we want to make sure folks don't forget that Chalke's been holding down two characters at once – and not two different characters. We're talking an original and a clone, people! Since Space Beth was first introduced, Chalke has given us two characters, both of whom are clearly Beth, and yet each has evolved as an individual.

Why are we nervous about tonight's episode? We just can't shake the feeling that something bad might happen to Space Beth this season, which we do not want in any way, shape, or form! It's just that the Beth/Space Beth question doesn't feel like something that will go unanswered forever. Did Space Beth's coughing in the trailer add to our concerns? Yup. With Beth seeing in Space Beth what might've been, coupled with what pre-memory-wiped Summer had to say to Beth last week about making the most of her life, things just feel a bit… concerning.

Here we go – it's the cold open that offers some insights into what Space Beth has been up to – and the bureaucratic red tape that comes with working for the "resistance" (the same red stuff Rick's gone on record as being annoyed by). With her escape ship destroyed and The Powers That Be refusing to green light a rescue for an unsanctioned assassination, there's only one person left for Space Beth to call…

"You're my daughter… probably." Ouch, Rick.

Space Beth asking Rick to drop her off a block away was a sweet father/daughter moment.

Okay, just to be clear? Rick wasn't trying to get Space Beth fired… he was trying to get her respect (in the worst way possible).

Uh-oh – the Gromflomites big bads have a Super Soldier serum – that's actually a symbiote??!?! Ew…

Okay… we definitely need to learn more about Cisco because Rick trusts him as much as Birdperson?!?

We're all about the back-and-forth voiceover between Rick and Space Beth over their plan and Cisco's reliability as we see what Rick said would never happen actually happen in a big way.

We're not fans of all of the damage that Space Beth is taking in this episode…

Yup, we knew it. Space Beth has been infected, so Rick and the head Gromflomite military guy need to work together to find a cure. Needless to say, a whole lot of Gromflomites get killed in the process.

Birdperson and Birddaughter?!?!? Sweet!

We loved the exchange between Rick and Birdperson about Gene and trying to be parents.

BIRDDAUGHTER IS SLIGHTLY UNHINGED AND COMPLETELY BADASS!!!

Rick's a Zaddy! Also, we're all about Rick and Space Beth getting their "Star Wars" ending.

An excellent episode that gave Rick and Birdperson chances to show that they're growing as fathers – and Space Beth is fine!

