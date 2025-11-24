Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: ricky gervais

Ricky Gervais Offers Fair Warning About "Mortality" Stand-Up Special

You can't say Ricky Gervais didn't offer a very blunt but fair warning about his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Ricky Gervais: Mortality.

Earlier this month, Ricky Gervais and Netflix announced that the actor/comedian's stand-up special Ricky Gervais: Mortality would be hitting the streaming service on December 30th. Filmed at the London Palladium and promising that "no topic is off limits," the special will highlight Gervais's recent comedy tour, which ran across the UK, US, Europe, and Canada. Of course, the most obvious question you need to ask yourself after news like this is usually, "Should I watch this?" Well, leave it to Gervais to share a pretty simple way of knowing if "Mortality" will be right for you or not. "If you liked my other stand up specials, you will love #Mortality. If you didn't like my other stuff, you will fucking hate it. Seriously. Don't watch it. It will make you sad and angry. You have been warned," Gervais shared on social media earlier today, offering everyone fair warning. "So if you do watch it and hate it, it's your own stupid fucking fault."

Gervais is no stranger to the streaming service, having released three previous stand-up specials (Humanity in 2018, Supernature in 2022, and Armageddon in 2023) and scripted series such as Derek and After Life. In September, Netflix gave the green light to the adult animated series Alley Cats, starring Gervais, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, and Kerry Godliman.

Netflix's Ricky Gervais: Mortality is written and performed by Gervais, with Clyde Holcroft producing and John L Spencer directing. Duncan Hayes serves as executive producer, bringing the project together behind the scenes to support Gervais's latest stand-up outing.

Known for his take-no-prisoners, headline-grabbing takedowns of the entertainment industry as host of the Golden Globes, Gervais didn't shy away from topics – and did it all with a cold pint in his hand. But would he ever return? On social media earlier this year, a fan asked Gervais, "How much to do it again?" Based on The Office co-creator's response, it sounds like Gervais is offering the ceremony's organizers a deep discount – as long as they love it a bit closer to home. "Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2 million," Gervais replied. Here's a look at what Gervais had to share when asked what his price would be to get him to come back to host:

