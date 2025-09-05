Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hellaverse, helluva boss

Need Help, Helluva Boss Fans? The I.M.P. Are Waiting For Your Call

Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss fans have a number to call if they need the special help the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) provide.

If you're a fan of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss, then you know that September 10th is a very big date. That's when the first two seasons hit Amazon's Prime Video, fully uncensored and subtitled/dubbed in multiple languages. In addition, the new episode "Mission: Zero" will also release that day, spotlighting the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) as they plan their very first assassination. Following up on the release of the official trailer promoting the arrival of the first two seasons and the new adventure that was released yesterday, fans are getting a chance to get a little interactive with an opportunity to give the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals) a call for a consultation: 712 IMP-HELL (712-467-4355). We don't want to spoil it, but we will tell you that it's a real phone number (seriously, it really does work; it's not a scam) and it's pretty cool.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

