Posted in: Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: bud light, opinion, trump, ufc

UFC 250 Shocker: When Did Trump, MAGA Stop Hating on Bud Light?

Didn't Trump's MAGA consider Bud Light to be the Anti-Christ at one point? Then no one should show them who's sponsoring UFC 250...

Article Summary UFC 250 puts Bud Light front and center, despite the 2023 MAGA boycott over Anheuser-Busch’s Dylan Mulvaney campaign.

Kid Rock blasted Bud Light in 2023, yet reports later showed his bar still serving Anheuser-Busch products.

Dana White’s UFC signed a three-year Anheuser-Busch deal in 2023, making Bud Light a major UFC sponsor beginning in 2024.

With UFC 250 tied to Trump’s White House spectacle, Bud Light branding undercuts the right’s old anti-Bud Light outrage.

With the buildup to America's 250th birthday underway, it seems only right that we offer you a (modern) U.S. history lesson. Back in 2023, Anheuser-Busch faced a boycott from Trump/MAGA folks over the brewer entering into a marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. You had people calling for boycotts, declaring that the beer company would be out of business within the year. We even had Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, demonstrating his "outrage" by shooting up cases of Bud Light. As far as the right-wingy, Bible-thumping crowd was concerned, this was a bridge too far. There was only so much pearl-clutching and fanning of themselves they could take – and then they realized something.

They like to drink beer. Apparently, more so than sticking to their papier-mache convictions.

In July 2023, CNN reported that Kid Rock's bar/restaurant was still serving Bud Light & other Anheuser-Busch products. Maybe no one running the place got the memo? Maybe they were smart enough to ignore anything the owner does other than sign their checks? Maybe they realized Kid Rock was just throwing a human being under the political bus to grasp onto another 15 minutes of relevancy? Who's to say? And let's not forget about Dana White's UFC…

In October 2023 (yes, we're still in the same year when this all happened), it was announced that Anheuser-Busch and UFC (now under TKP Group) had entered into a pretty comprehensive three-year marketing partnership. Kicking off in January 2024, the deal would see Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch brands in front of a whole lot of folks around the world. Between live events and the MMA organization's digital and social media reach, the initial announcement estimated that Anheuser-Busch will have "meaningful brand visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 900 million TV households that receive UFC's broadcasts." Everyone up to speed? Great! Because that brings us today, and just how quickly folks' "moral convictions" disappeared once they got thirsty.

Earlier today, FOX "News" posted a video previewing the venue for UFC 250, set up on The White House Lawn for this Sunday's big card. Just to be clear? White wants it known that UFC 250 isn't a political event, but one meant to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. Except that it's taking place nearly three weeks before July 4th, it's taking place on Trump's birthday, and Trump's folks are controlling who attends. Think of it as Trump's really, really expensive "bouncy castle." But what we couldn't help notice was how proudly Bud Light was on display, with some great looks at the logo with The White House in the background. Maybe White and Trump have had a change of heart, and decided to show their PRIDE this Sunday… and that's why they wanted it in June! It all makes sense now! Or, maybe the whole "anti-Bud Light" thing was all just a bunch of bullshit to begin with. We're leaning towards the latter…

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