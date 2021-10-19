Riverdale Season 6 Trailer: Sabrina Looks Ready to Let "CAOS" Reign

Well before the fifth season finale, The CW's Riverdale had been planting easter eggs for an appearance from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lead Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) for some time. But earlier this month, the hope became a reality when Shipka and Warner Bros TV confirmed the crossover via social media. Now we're getting a quick look at Sabrina's return in the first trailer for the series' sixth season return, getting a warm welcome from none other than Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Of course, between family curses and The Devil (?!) making a pitstop, it only makes sense that our gang might just need a little more "CAOS" in their lives.

With the five-episode event kicking off Tuesday, November 16, here's a look at the first official trailer for The CW's Riverdale Season 6:

Earlier this year, Shipka shared some thoughts with ET shortly after the final season began making its way onto streaming screens. Though thankful that the ending offered some sense of "closure," Shipka admits that she was as surprised as everyone else about Sabrina's final fate. "I was very surprised. I think I sort of had the same mentality as everyone else, which was Sabrina can't die. She is Sabrina. She can't die. And then I was like, 'Oh, there's no more pages. I think that's it,'. But it's a dramatic ending." said Shipka of her first reaction to the script. "At the end of the day, I think that what it represents is she is truly a selfless soul, and she sacrifices herself for the greater good which is very hefty. And I think it hit me emotionally quite a bit. It's not an easy ending to just digest. There is a lot of meaning and impact behind it and how we wish to read into that. But above all else, I was completely surprised," she added.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gENO66DUgaQ)

With time to process her character's fate, Shipka doesn't appear to see the ending as an "ending" so much as the beginning of another challenge for Sabrina to overcome. "The character does not belong to me solely. It belongs to the fans and it belongs to the viewers, and if people wanna watch the finale and think that she ends up in the sweet hereafter with Nick, then amazing," she explained. "I will say I think she's pretty savvy and could find her way back to Greendale if she chose to. And I think just because I love her so much, that's what I want to think happens. I hope that other people feel like it's not the end of Sabrina, but just the next phase of whatever kind of crazy life or afterlife she may lead. Anything is possible in the world of Sabrina," Shipka continued. "So, that's sort of where I sit with it. I hope that she gets back."

In fact, Shipka is so confident that Sabrina could make her way back to the land of the living that she already sees how it could work into a crossover with that other popular Aguirre-Sacasa series, The CW's Riverdale. "Look, I think we can still go to 'Riverdale.' I think I'm holding out hope that she just pops up and is like, 'Oh man! I landed in the wrong county!' But ends up getting trapped there for a little bit," Shipka reasoned. "I think that would be funny."