RuPaul's Drag Race S14E05 Preview: Has Lady Camden's Time Come?

Coming off of last week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 that saw Alyssa Hunter sashay away, Friday's episode looks to ramp up the competition with an improv challenge and guest judge Ava Max. Of course, speaking of guests, Jaymes Mansfield, Tempest DuJour, and Kahmora Hall all come out to play in this week's challenge, where the competing queens are tasked with filming a PSA for a (fake) charity supporting first eliminated queens. The promo ahead of Friday's episode is out, and it's short…which can only mean one thing: RuPaul has a twist that's a secret, for spoilers' sake. Annoying, because I have the attention span of a fruit fly and want all the drama, looks, and tea right now without having to wait ages, but such is life.

In this week's preview, we get the queens' reactions to re-entering the Alyssa free workroom, a kiki celebrating Angeria Paris Van Michaels' win, and Kornbread Jete motivating herself to not be at the bottom this week. In addition to that, we also see more of Lady Camden in this preview than we've seen all season so far, and no, we're not just talking about her sparkle panties, which she wore in case of lip-syncing. Honestly, I need one of those glass cabinets in the office with a pair of sparkle panties inside that says "break in case of lip-sync" – do you think the guys around here would go for weekly BC lip sync battles? Sparkle panties and office shenanigans aside, seeing more of Lady Camden could be good or bad, foreshadowing either a win or loss for her this episode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Episode 5 Sneak | RuPaul's Drag Race (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpDncX_EsRQ)

Has (Lady) Camden's time come? Will Kornbread get over her case of the blues? Will Angie pull a Shea Coulee and continue to slay? And perhaps most importantly, will we see yet another 90s look with flip-flops from Willow Pill? Tune in to find out – Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.