Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?

As our Saturday Night Live drought continues until a week from this Saturday, it appears Kanye West has gone from bad photoshopping of MCU films in his one-sided war with SNL's Pete Davidson to throwing shade at SNL overall to a divide-and-conquer approach. And it was Davidson's fellow SNL castmate & "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che who was the focus of West's attention. Before they were taken down, West went after Davidson once again over Davidson's relationship with West's ex Kim Kardashian West (who hosted SNL last fall). In the midst of all of it, West made Che an all-caps offer to hire him away from SNL (… to be on West's sketch comedy show?!?): "I'LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE." Well, Che wasn't willing to let it slide without letting West know that it would take a lot for him to "betray" his friends. But just in case West is still interested, Che was kind enough to let him know exactly what "a lot" translates to in the real world.

Here's a look at Che's "list of demands" before he would even consider what he wants everyone to know would be an unthinkable thing for him to do (though it looks like a pair of Red Octobers in Size 12 and that daily "twinsies" request could be a game-changer and not in a good way for SNL):

West has a bit of a love/hate track record when it comes to SNL. Back in October 2020, he accused Issa Rae of being used by the long-running sketch comedy/music series. And just recently, he threatened to pull out of Coachella if Eilish didn't apologize for something she never said during one of her concerts. His love/hate with SNL continued over the weekend with his new track "City of Gods," where West calls out Davidson's place of employment: "This afternoon a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival" West raps in the track. You can check out the official audio for "City of Gods" by West, Fivio Foreign & Alicia Keys here.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).