Saturday Night Live: Kanye West/Pete Davidson Beef Takes Odd MCU Turn

Honestly? Can John Mulaney, LCD Soundsystem, NBC's Saturday Night Live & February 26th get here a little faster? Because if we're not sure how many more mornings we can wake up to Kanye West comparing himself to Captain America and Pete Davidson to Iron Man in West's ongoing pissing contest with the SNL cast member. Last month, Trump's bestest buddy vented some beef towards Davidson because apparently he's dating West's ex Kim Kardashian West (who hosted SNL last fall). Though West is also dating someone, he's apparently oblivious to the double-standard so he went after Davidson in his song "My Life Was Never Eazy" (with The Game) before stepping up to call out SNL just this past week (more on that in a minute). But as we predicted when we said that an actual fight between West & Davidson would be an awkwardly sad sight to see, West has taken the tough game to possibly one of the geekiest levels possible. Yes, you guessed it. West is declaring "Civil War" on Davidson and his "team" in one of the oddest-looking photo-shopped cries for help that we've seen in a long time.

In a post that has since been pulled down (looks like someone read our article about the threat of a rap battle with Lorne Michaels and decided they didn't want that heat coming down on them), West (or someone) took a poster from Captain America: Civil War and put some familiar faces in there to show "who's on whose side"- with West having folks like Drake, Travis Scott, and new girlfriend Julia Fox on his side while Davidson has "teammates" like Kardashian West, Billie Eilish (more on that below, too), and Taylor Swift. Here's a look at a screencap we grabbed earlier today:

West has a bit of a love/hate track record when it comes to SNL. Back in October 2020, he accused Issa Rae of being used by the long-running sketch comedy/music series. And just recently, he threatened to pull out of Coachella if Eilish didn't apologize for something she never said during one of her concerts. His love/hate with SNL continued over the weekend with his new track "City of Gods," where West calls out Davidson's place of employment: "This afternoon a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL / When I pull up, it's dead on arrival" West raps in the track. You can check out the official audio for "City of Gods" by West, Fivio Foreign & Alicia Keys here.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).