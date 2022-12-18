Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Says Goodbye; SNL, Butler Serenade

The year-end episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live hosted by Austin Butler (Elvis) with musical guest Lizzo was already carrying the responsibility of having to send the long-running sketch comedy/music series into the winter break on a strong note. And then, earlier tonight, we learned that tonight's episode would also be the last for Cecily Strong after nine seasons. Once the news hit, we were wondering at what point during the show Strong would have a chance to say a proper goodbye (before the final bow at the end of the night, of course). Appropriately enough for a segment that she both co-anchored and appeared in over the years, that moment came during the Colin Jost & Michael Che-anchored "Weekend Update."

Appearing as Cathy Anne, Strong had some heartfelt things to share about "heading to prison," where Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant are apparently waiting for her based on the graphic that appeared behind her:

Cathy Anne stops by the Update desk one last time pic.twitter.com/UBFeLbYwa9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But what got the tears flowing was the final sketch that turned into Butler & the SNL cast breaking from the "Radio Shack" sketch to serenade Strong Elvis-style with a version of "Blue Christmas":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.