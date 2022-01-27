Saturday Night Live: Dafoe Has Premonition; Redd & Perry Have History

Welcome to a Thursday night before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, which means it's time to check in with how things are going with this week's host Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and musical guest Katy Perry. And after an official intro and a look at how things were going with read-thru, it's time for Dafoe and Perry to join SNL cast members Chris Redd (who killed it as ESPN First Take's Stephen A. Smith in last weekend's "Cut for Time" sketch) on stage for some promos.

Kicking things off, Defoe shows he's having the best time ever whether what he's doing is a sketch or a promo- and neither Redd nor Perry look willing to tell him otherwise. Following that, Dafoe has every reason in the world to believe that Redd and Perry might just have some "noir" history together. And finally, Dafoe wants Redd and Perry that he's had a premonition… about the best night of his entire life!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willem Dafoe Predicts SNL Will Be the Best Night of His Entire Life (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3pj2JI1HRg)

Now here's a look at Dafoe clearly hard at work during this week's read-thru, followed by a look back at Dafoe and Perry's official video welcoming them to Studio 8H from yesterday, with NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willem Dafoe Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAP0iCB7nAU)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).