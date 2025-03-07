Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scarpetta

Scarpetta Star/EP Jamie Lee Curtis Offers Big Series Filming Update

Jamie Lee Curtis announced that she's wrapped filming the first season of Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Curtis-starring Scarpetta.

The series is adapted from bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels, featuring Kidman as Chief Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta.

Scarpetta explores complex personal and professional relationships, including with her sister, Dorothy (Curtis) character.

Curtis shared her excitement on Instagram, highlighting the effort required to bring the book series to life.

Prime Video's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta has the unbeatable combination of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels and Kidman's and Curtis's expertise on both sides of the camera – and that's why it's been on our radar since it was first announced. The series is set to follow Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), Chief Medical Examiner, as she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover. Earlier today, Curtis dropped the big update the she's done filming the first season and that she couldn't be a "prouder producer/actor."

"IT TAKES A VILLAGE TO MAKE A TV SHOW FROM A GREAT BOOK SERIES COME TO SCREEN LIFE! #scarpetta SEASON ONE IS DONE FOR JLC and I COULDN'T BE A PROUDER PRODUCER/ACTOR!" Curtis wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – which also included a spoiler-safe image from filming:

Along with Kidman and Curtis, the series stars Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Lucy Farinelli-Watson, Dorothy's daughter; Bobby Cannavale (Ezra) as former detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker (Breath) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean) as Past Kay Scarpetta, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as Past Pete Marino, and Hunter Parrish (Weeds) as Past Benton Wesley.

In addition, Sosie Bacon (Mare of Easttown), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Janet Montgomery (New Amsterdam), Stephanie Faracy (Uncoupled), and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life) are set for recurring roles. Bacon is set as Abby Turnball, a prize-winning reporter – in addition, Righetti plays Past Dorothy; Montgomery plays Janet, Lucy's wife; Faracy plays Present Maggie, Scarpetta's inherited assistant from her predecessor; Vogel plays city attorney Bill Boltz.

Also, Tiya Sircar (The Good Place), Anna Diop (Nanny), Graham Phillips (Riverdale), Georgia King (Vice Principals), and Charlie Foster (The Garcias) have also been tapped for recurring roles. Sircar is set as Blaise Fruge, a policewoman, with Diop on board as Sierra "Tron" Patron, a Cyber Investigator with the FBI. Phillips has been tapped for the role of Past Matt Petersen, a handsome, genteel actor, while King joins the cast as Past Maggie Cutbush. Foster is set to play Wingo, an assistant in the morgue.

Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner – with David Gordon Green (Halloween, Stronger) set to direct the opening two episodes. Kidman will executive produce the series for Blossom Films, and Curtis will executive produce for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects – alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Green and Amy Sayres also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures.

