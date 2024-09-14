Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Seal Team, season 7

SEAL Team Season 7: "Mission Creep" Preview: Personal Issues Remain

Check out the image gallery and official overview for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 7: "Mission Creep."

Welcome to our preview of the seventh episode of the seventh and final season of Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team. The hit military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. But during the final season, the team and its members are finding themselves at personal and professional crossroads – even as their missions are deadlier than ever. In fact, the following look at S07E07: "Mission Creep" (already not a good sign for our heroes) finds the reunited BRAVO team still having personal matters that need to be confronted.

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 7 "Mission Creep" Preview

SEAL Team Season 7 Episode 7 "Mission Creep": BRAVO's back together and headed to Honduras to verify concerning intel. Before leaving, Jason (David Boreanaz), Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), and Drew (Beau Knapp) all struggle with something personal. Written by Tom Mularz, here's a look at the image gallery for this weekend's chapter:

In the final season, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

