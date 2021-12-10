Seth MacFarlane on "Darkly Hilarious" Family Guy, FOX "News" Hypocrisy

Earlier this month, the cesspool that is FOX "News" (or "Faux News") started bubbling up again except it was FOX Nation ringmaster Lara ("Whoops! Sorry for my crappy '60 Minutes' reporting on Benghazi!") Logan who decided that she was done trying to speak to all of our managers and instead trotted out the tinfoil hat talk to go full-on "Gina Carano" by comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to WWII Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele while a guest on another show that makes "dead air" sound good (you can check out the clip here). Now add that in with everything Tucker "The Tuck" Carlson has been pulling out of his tightly-clenched, diamond-making butt for months (so much so that even Geraldo called him out, so now let that s**t sink in), and you can understand someone like Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, The Orville) would loathe being associated with a propaganda machine that thinks The Purge is a light-hearted comedy. And what we've appreciated is that he won't hesitate to call them out on both the hate that FOX "News" is allowed to regurgitate with no repercussions, and the double-standard it holds the entertainment division to. This week, MacFarlane took to Twitter to once again call out FOX Corp. for its choice to turn a blind eye to the lies while peddling way too much fake outrage over the smoking habits of an animated character.

"Darkly hilarious that Fox Corp. has zero issue with Lara Logan calling Anthony Fauci "Josef Mengele" or Tucker Carlson regularly casting doubt on life-saving vaccines and certified valid elections, but 'please delete the action of Peter Griffin inhaling a cigarette in scene 23,'" MacFarlane wrote in his tweet from earlier this week- once again calling out the frustrating reality that those who don't drink the "FOX 'News' Kool-Aid" (which I imagine being very, very bland) understand all too well:

Darkly hilarious that Fox Corp. has zero issue with Lara Logan calling Anthony Fauci "Josef Mengele" or Tucker Carlson regularly casting doubt on life-saving vaccines and certified valid elections, but "please delete the action of Peter Griffin inhaling a cigarette in scene 23." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back to the end of October when MacFarlane once again called out the 24-hour propaganda machine, this time for promoting The Tuck's January 6th tinfoil hat parade of attempts at defending traitors & cowards:

While MacFarlane is making the most of his exclusive $200M deal with NBCUniversal that he signed back in 2020 with a diverse slate of projects in varying stages of development, round after round of The Tuck's unchecked steaming pile of conspiracy nonsense (more on that here) forced MacFarlane to take to Twitter in August to make it clear that he was ready to serve Fox divorce papers on behalf of Peter Griffin and the family. "Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish 'Family Guy' was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane wrote in a tweet at the beginning of August:

Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well… I've been having an affair with NBC. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In September, MacFarlane again took to Twitter to question why an animated character like Family Guy's Peter Griffin gets held to a different standard than the real-life cartoon character who speaks to millions on a regular weekday basis.

Recently on Fox News, Tucker Carlson has defended counterfeit vaccine cards, compared mask and vaccine mandates to "my body, my choice", and suggested those working to stop Covid should be "punished severely." Oh also, Peter Griffin can't say "goddamn." — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 5, 2021 Show Full Tweet