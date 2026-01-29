Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Prime Video Adapting Fraction & Zdarsky's Comics Series

Prime Video is adapting Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals, spearheaded by Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun.

Article Summary Prime Video orders eight-episode Sex Criminals series from Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's hit comic.

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun lead the creative team, with Nanjiani set to star.

Sex Criminals follows a couple who can stop time when they have sex and use the power to rob banks.

Award-winning Image Comics series finally heads to TV after more than 10 years in development.

Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals just took a major step forward when it comes to making the jump from the comics pages to the small screen. Amazon's Prime Video has given a green light for an eight-episode adaptation from Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) – with Nanjiani set to star. "We're overjoyed to have such talented people bring our dumb comic to life," Fraction and Zdarsky, who will serve as executive producers, shared in a statement. According to the official description, "Suzie's a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night she meets Jon… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex-having, time-stopping, couple would do: they rob banks."

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

"'Sex Criminals' is the exact kind of thing Winter Coat aims to bring to life: love stories in weird places," shared Gordon and Nanjiani. "From the moment LuckyChap brought us Matt and Chip's comic book, we knew we wanted to bring these characters to screen and are so excited to do that alongside Tze Chun and Prime Video." Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television, Amazon MGM Studios, added, "'Sex Criminals' is bold, hilarious, and wildly original, with a love story at its core that feels both deeply human and completely unexpected. Emily, Kumail, and Tze have brought a fresh and emotionally grounded take to this incredible property. With our collaborators at LuckyChap, Winter Coat Films, and comic book creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, we're thrilled to bring this unforgettable world and its characters to our global Prime Video audience."

Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction and Zdarsky. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!