Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jeff the land shark, magneto, Marve4l Rivels, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Toys' Marvel Variant Covers For Marvel Rivals

Ahead of the upcoming release of McFarlane Toys’ newest Marvel Rivals collection, Marvel Comics will run variant covers

Article Summary Todd McFarlane Toys teams with Marvel Comics for Marvel Rivals variant covers tied to the new collectible statue wave.

Marvel will release five Todd McFarlane Marvel Rivals covers in July, spotlighting Doctor Strange, Thor and more.

The crossover turns Marvel comic covers into showcases for McFarlane Toys statues inspired by the hit Marvel Rivals game.

Featured books include Doctor Strange, Mortal Thor, Jeff the Land Shark, Avengers: Armageddon and X-Men.

Ahead of the upcoming release of McFarlane Toys' newest Marvel Rivals collection, Marvel Comics will spotlight the collectable items on a series of variant covers across their comic book titles this July. Yes, it's basically a front page advert on your comic books, but instead of "THIS MARVEL COMIC COULD BE WORTH $2500 TO YOU" or something about a bicycle, it's the McFarlane Toys Marvel Rivals figures, and they take up the whole thing. Here's the PR…. make of it what you will. Comic book covers based on toys based on a game based on the comic…

"McFarlane Toys has brought the world of Marvel Rivals to life with exceptionally detailed statues inspired by the game's now-iconic character designs. As the next wave of Marvel Rivals statues release later this month, Marvel Comics joins the excitement with new MCFARLANE TOYS MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVERS. On sale in July, the five covers spotlight the Marvel Rivals statues of DOCTOR STRANGE, THOR, CAPTAIN AMERICA, MAGNETO and JEFF THE LAND SHARK in stunning photographs that showcase the dynamic poses and striking details of these beautifully rendered 3D sculpts. Capturing the kinetic energy that's made Marvel Rivals such a phenomenon, these unique covers give fans an opportunity to celebrate both the hit game and McFarlane Toys' new line of collectibles. Check out all five MCFARLANE TOYS MARVEL RIVALS COVERS and preorder them at your local comic shop today. The new Marvel Rivals statues will be available for pre-order on the McFarlane Toys' website soon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!