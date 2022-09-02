She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response

In the midst of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law enjoying some serious mainstream media attention over singer, rapper & all-around multi-talent Megan Thee Stallion joining the MCU with this week's episode, it appears Maslany & Megan's co-star Jameela Jamil has found herself in some social media hot water. In two tweets from earlier today, Jamil owned up to misgendering someone in response to them being "rude" to her. Along with that, Jamil also advised everyone to include their pronouns in their names because "nobody reads your bios, people." Here's the text from both tweets to offer full context: "I accidentally misgendered someone who was rude to me on here because I did not know they were NB. I instantly corrected myself, but NOBODY reads your bios, people. PLEASE include your pronouns in your name on here to prevent misunderstandings/offense if it's important to you. OBVIOUSLY sorry for making this innocent mistake. But if we don't do more to prevent this mistake it will likely keep happening, which is bad for everyone. Put pronouns in your names. I've just done that with mine. It took two seconds."

Well, the responses were swift and are continuing to come in as I'm typing this. The overall reaction? That Jamil could've taken a few seconds to check the person's bio that she was planning to respond to before responding. Also, the actual apology came late in the two-tweet response and was then followed by what many felt to be blame-shifting on Jamil's part to everyone else for what was her mistake. And as for Jamil's suggestion about putting pronouns in account names, one individual offered a very sharp argument against that: "putting pronouns in your name, especially if you aren't cis, attracts all sorts of the wrong attention, and I can't be dealing with middle-aged men telling me I'm not real under unrelated tweets all the time." Here's a look at the original tweets from earlier today:

I accidentally misgendered someone who was rude to me on here because I did not know they were NB. I instantly corrected myself but NOBODY reads your bios people. *PLEASE* include your pronouns in your name on here to prevent misunderstandings/offense if it's important to you.🙌🏽 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

OBVIOUSLY sorry for making this innocent mistake. But if we don't do more to prevent this mistake it will likely keep happening, which is bad for everyone. Put pronouns in your names. I've just done that with mine. It took two seconds. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law currently streaming on Disney+:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.