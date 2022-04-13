She-Hulk: Tim Roth Shares High Praise for "Amazing" Tatiana Maslany

So the last two times we checked in with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, director & EP Kat Coiro (Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) was offering a clue or two as to what viewers can expect from the series (which seems to be leaning more towards 2023 but that's mere speculation at this point). From there, the MCU's Dr. Bruce Banner aka Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, was singing Maslany's praises and saying how he was excited to be able to pass on the "banner" to her. Well, co-star Tim Roth aka Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination isn't looking to miss out on the action, also having nothing but praise for the Orphan Black star when speaking with ET Canada.

While describing the series as a "wild ride" (though he still isn't sure if he will watch it when it first streams- we can understand), Roth saved the high praise for Maslany. "She's amazing. It's actually jaw-dropping… Her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable," Roth explained. "And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch. And she has it in spades." Here's a look at the clip, where Roth also explains the similarities that Ruffalo and Maslany share that make their on-screen chemistry work so well:

Speaking with Collider in support of her Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson-starring feature film Marry Me, Coiro offered insight into how she ended up helming the MCU series as well as what fans can expect (while looking to avoid any spoiler traps):

On How She Came Aboard "She-Hulk": "I'm a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full-court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he's producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso], and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It's never about anybody's ego. It's about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you're really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

On What Coiro Appreciates About The MCU: "I can't say very much about the show, but I'm really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it's an ever-expanding universe. It's almost like an organic being that really responds to what's going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there's a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans."

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.