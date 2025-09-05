Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: howard stern

SiriusXM "Confident We'll Get to the Right Place" with Howard Stern

With Howard Stern set to address his future on Monday, September 8th, SiriusXM is sounding cautiously optimistic that a deal can get done.

After a "false alarm" this week, radio icon Howard Stern will announce what the future has in store for him this Monday, September 8th. Will that future include a new deal with SiriusXM, or will the two sides part ways, with Stern heading off into a new multimedia landscape? Though we still have a few days to go before we learn the truth, Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer, and CEO and director Jennifer Witz sounded cautiously optimistic during a Bank of America conference this week.

"So Howard, for all these years and right up until now, is as important a content, single piece of content as we've had from the sense of being a lightning rod to get awareness for the service and publicity and all of that. He's the best interviewer out there, period, bar none. And we've always had a series, as all of you know, of renewals. With any talent at that level, you're always going to have an extended period of negotiations. We've been pretty lucky all these years. We'd love them to stay. It certainly has to make sense, but we feel pretty good that we've done this before, and we'll see where it goes," Greenstein shared. Witz added, "I think he's been core to our platform for over 20 years. So I'm confident we'll get to the right place."

The video at the top of the article that was released last month kicked off with a montage of speculation reporting about Stern's future, with folks dropping lines like, "The shock jock just got his walking papers from SiriusXM" and "The guillotine is coming for Howard Stern." From there, a voiceover narrator adds, "The tabloids have spoken. Howard Stern: Fired. Canceled. Is it really 'Bye-Bye Booey'? Chaos is swirling at 'The Howard Stern Show.' Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what's going on — or who to trust. Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2." Well, not quite…

With the multimedia landscape shifting regularly, Stern might be better served by looking at what other potential suitors might have to offer. Whatever folks may think of Stern, one way or another, he has a unique interviewing style that has afforded him a killer lineup of guests over the years who've joined him in the studio for some very lengthy interview sessions.

