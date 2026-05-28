Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Specials Set "A Couple of Months" After S05 Finale: Pete's Fate

Ghosts Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port shared that the holiday specials will be set "a couple of months" after the Season 5 finale.

Article Summary Ghosts will return in fall 2026 with two hour-long specials for Halloween and Christmas ahead of Season 6.

Joe Wiseman confirms Ghosts fans won’t wait until 2027 for answers about Pete’s disappearance after the finale.

Joe Port says the Ghosts specials begin a couple of months after the Season 5 finale and continue that story.

Ghosts Season 6 may be delayed to midseason 2027, but the expanded specials help soften the scheduling blow.

Back in April, fans of Showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts were hit with a good news/bad news scenario. The bad news? The long-running hit series won't be kicking off Season 6 until midseason 2027. Now that we've torn off the band-aid quickly, there's also some very good news. Unlike fans of shows like Matlock and others, Ghosts will be back in the fall for two hour-long specials set for the Halloween and Christmas seasons. And before you ask, the question marks surrounding Pete's (Richie Moriarty) disappearance will be addressed sooner rather than later (meaning fans won't have to wait until 2027).

"[Fans] will not have to wait. We're gonna deal with [it]," Wiseman shared with TV Insider, regarding the upcoming specials. "I know it was couched as midseason, but with these specials that are going to be an hour long, we're basically just premiering two weeks later than we normally would," he added, noting how the specials soften the blow of a midseason return. "We're gonna pick up a couple of months after the finale took place," Port shared, adding that the specials will build on what went down during the fifth season finale. "That's where we'll start, and we're gonna go from there."

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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