Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: firefly, joss whedon

Firefly: Alan Tudyk Wants Joss Whedon Back; References Allegations

Addressing the chances of a Firefly revival on The Sackhoff Show, Alan Tudyk discussed wanting the "very smart, caring" Joss Whedon back.

In 2021, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and & Angel star Charisma Carpenter went public with accusations against series creator Joss Whedon (Firefly) involving years of unprofessional and abusive behavior. Soon after, others would speak up, offering their support and, in some instances, sharing their own allegations against Whedon, including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Eliza Dushku (Faith), James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Charles Gunn) and more.

Shortly after, additional claims were made by a number of people from both sides of the camera in Evan Ross Katz's Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts. Whedon would attempt to address the accusations in "The Undoing of Joss Whedon," a profile interview with Lila Shapiro for New York Magazine, but since that time, we haven't heard much, if anything, from Whedon.

Speaking with The Sackhoff Show host Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) for the latest edition of her podcast, Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Resident Alien) addressed the idea of a Firefly revival before the conversation turned to Whedon and Tudyk's feelings on the series creator, how he's hoping Whedon makes a return, and the allegations levelled against him.

In terms of a Firefly reunion, Tudyk shared, "I don't think that Firefly has had its last season. That's right. I said it." When Sackhoff brought up the important point that his character is dead, he added, "I might not be in it, but 'Firefly' will be on again. People are still clamoring." From there, the two discussed the impact that the series still has and the surprises Tudyk has taken from the series after rewatching it. But for there to be a Firefly revival, it sounds like Tudyk would be expecting Whedon to be a part of it. "I'd like to… personally, would love to read some more Joss Whedon or watch some more Joss Whedon. That's my own personal experience with Joss. I get my mind… he just blows my mind. A very smart, caring man."

While noting that she has never met Whedon personally, Sackhoff responded by saying that "it's interesting to hear that from you because it's not the normal opinion these days," referencing the fallout from the allegations against Whedon. "You can only speak to your experience, and so my experience was great, and a lot of people's experiences were great when we made 'Firefly,' which we, as far as we've all discussed, we all had a good time," Tudyk responded. "That was all being done at the same time as 'Angel' and at the same time as 'Buffy.' So it was the same man. I just think, you know… it's a tricky subject, you know. It's a morass when you try to defend somebody against somebody else's stated experience… when you weren't there. I can talk to people who were, and I, you know… you find out different perspectives, and it sheds light, but I can't say stuff. I can't; it's not my place to say. So, I have to just sit with my own knowledge and my hope to work with him again."

When Sackhoff asked if he believed that Whedon was looking to get back into creating new projects, Tudyk responded, "Maybe." The actor continued, "I mean, it's been a long time now, so I hope so." Sackhoff mentioned that Whedon's "hand was in everything that was successful for so many years," with Tudyk adding, "Yeah, and so much about… for women, you know? He was always about strong women, and he was always pushing that; that was his thing. I mean, that wasn't a put-on thing or a business decision. That's who he is, you know? So it's all… it's all wild to see how that… it's so easy for somebody to go and put something online and say, And I'm not going to say anything else. I'm gonna say this thing and I'm not going to say anything else." Like, well, wait… the thing you just said is going to do really diff… irreparable harm in a [Tudyk does air quotes] 'corporate setting' and there's no court, you know, to go to. There's no cancel court."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!