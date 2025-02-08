Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: charli xcx, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50: Charli XCX Takes on "Meet Cute" Moments, US/Canada Relations

With NBC's Saturday Night Live reairing Charli xcx's show from November 2024, here's a look back at two Cut For Time sketches - including a killer clip with Please Don't Destroy.

Beginning on Monday, expect a whole ton of NBC's Saturday Night Live nostalgia to come slamming down on us – not that we're complaining! Next Friday brings a 50th-anniversary "homecoming" concert at NYC's Radio City Music Hall, a reairing of the first SNL episode on Saturday night, and a live three-hour primetime event on Sunday night. But that's just at the end of the week – expect a lot of news shows, talk shows, and websites to have their say about the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series. With that in mind, tonight's SNL Rewind looks back to November 16, 2024, when Charli xcx was both the host and musical guest – with a look at two sketches that were Cut For Time.

In the sketch above, Charli XCX has a run-in "meet cute" moment with Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy that takes a nasty turn and never looks back. "Hey, this might be crazy, but would you ever wanna… watch where the f**k you're going? You just charged into me like a rhino, you dead-eyed ginger," Charli XCX says to Marshall. "I'm sorry, I guess I'm just confused. It's November. Weren't you supposed to get put away with the rest of the Halloween decorations?" Marshall snapped back – and the next thing you know, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are in the mix as things get wonderfully brutal. We don't want to spoil anything – but let's just say that PDD has their own definition of "brat."

But that wasn't the only sketch that wasn't able to beat the clock, with Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman hosting the Canadian morning talk show "Bonjour-Hi," with Mikey Day as a confused guest and Charli xcx as an American culture correspondent who has a very interesting take on the state of American politics at the time. Here's a look:

