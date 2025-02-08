Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: , ,

SNL 50: Charli XCX Takes on "Meet Cute" Moments, US/Canada Relations

With NBC's Saturday Night Live reairing Charli xcx's show from November 2024, here's a look back at two Cut For Time sketches - including a killer clip with Please Don't Destroy.

Beginning on Monday, expect a whole ton of NBC's Saturday Night Live nostalgia to come slamming down on us – not that we're complaining! Next Friday brings a 50th-anniversary "homecoming" concert at NYC's Radio City Music Hall, a reairing of the first SNL episode on Saturday night, and a live three-hour primetime event on Sunday night. But that's just at the end of the week – expect a lot of news shows, talk shows, and websites to have their say about the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series. With that in mind, tonight's SNL Rewind looks back to November 16, 2024, when Charli xcx was both the host and musical guest – with a look at two sketches that were Cut For Time.

In the sketch above, Charli XCX has a run-in "meet cute" moment with Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy that takes a nasty turn and never looks back. "Hey, this might be crazy, but would you ever wanna… watch where the f**k you're going? You just charged into me like a rhino, you dead-eyed ginger," Charli XCX says to Marshall. "I'm sorry, I guess I'm just confused. It's November. Weren't you supposed to get put away with the rest of the Halloween decorations?" Marshall snapped back – and the next thing you know, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy are in the mix as things get wonderfully brutal. We don't want to spoil anything – but let's just say that PDD has their own definition of "brat."

SNL 50 Rewind: Charli
Image: SNL

But that wasn't the only sketch that wasn't able to beat the clock, with Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman hosting the Canadian morning talk show "Bonjour-Hi," with Mikey Day as a confused guest and Charli xcx as an American culture correspondent who has a very interesting take on the state of American politics at the time. Here's a look:

